Russell Brand reflects on 'very wonderful' marriage to Katy Perry

Russell Brand has labelled his marriage to Katy Perry a "very, very wonderful time".

The 42-year-old comedian wed Swish Swish star Katy in 2010, but filed for divorce just 14 months later. Both have now moved on - Katy is thought to be in an on-off relationship with Orlando Bloom while Russell is happily married to Laura Gallacher, the mother of his daughter Mabel, who turns one next month (Nov17). Despite his first marriage not working out, Russell claims he doesn't hold a grudge and still has fond memories of the time he shared with Katy.

"She was lovely. She's such a lovely person, I've got nothing but love for her," Russell said during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday to promote his new book The Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions.

Asked if being famous negatively impacted their relationship, Russell replied: "Oh yeah. It's a bit difficult to tell what's going on in such a situation. But it was a very, very wonderful time."

Russell's remarks were in stark contrast to his previous description of his marriage to Katy, when he described her lifestyle as "vapid, vacuous and plastic" in 2015 documentary Brand: A Second Coming, which was filmed while the pair were still together.

Host Wendy also asked Russell what he thought about Katy's new gig as a judge on U.S. TV talent show American Idol, as well as the rumours she is earning $25 million (£19 million) to lend her expertise to the programme, to which he responded: "I don't know much about American Idol or things like that. I certainly think that she's probably a very good judge, so I certainly wouldn't comment on how much she's earning in the negative. I wish her all the best in all of her endeavours."

The comic has turned his life around since kicking his drug and alcohol addictions 14 years ago, and is now revelling in first-time fatherhood after welcoming daughter Mabel with wife Laura Gallacher.

"It may well have conquered new territory in my heart and shown me love that I never thought possible," he mused. "Fatherhood changed me in that it empirically proves that I'm not the most important person in the world."