Universal bosses have set a release date for a Fast and Furious spin-off movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman in the franchise, sparked rumours that Dwayne was about to sign on for his own spin-off movie when he took to Instagram in August to publicly plead with his co-star to leave the solo movie for now and stick with the "Fast Family", so they could keep to the 2019 release date for the ninth instalment.

However, earlier this week (beg02Oct17), the film was pushed back to April 2020 and Tyrese slammed Dwayne again, claiming his spin-off was to blame for the delay.

Universal bosses have now confirmed that a standalone movie starring the San Andreas star and British hardman Jason will be released on 26 July, 2019.

"The global brand of Fast & Furious is strong and full of iconic characters, and we look forward to continuing to build on the film that started it all, as well as expanding into different narratives beginning with our first spinoff," Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley told The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being written by longtime Fast and Furious screenwriter Chris Morgan and will focus on Dwayne's Diplomatic Security Service agent Hobbs and Jason's Deckard Shaw, who was a villain until he redeemed himself and became part of the main group in the eighth movie. Neither actor has reportedly signed a deal as yet.

Tyrese has addressed the spin-off once again by sharing a throwback picture of the original cast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and the late Paul Walker.

"Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne (sic) showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster (sic)," he wrote.

"You guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo."

Calling Dwayne a "clown", he then claimed he was offered a spin-off with Ludacris, who plays Roman's buddy Tej, while Vin and Paul were also approached but "we TURNED IT DOWN!!!"

Dwayne joined the franchise in 2011's Fast Five, while Jason has starred in the past two films following a brief cameo in the sixth.