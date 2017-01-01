Lady Gaga once mistook Isla Fisher for Amy Adams at a Hollywood party.

The actresses, who co-starred in 2016's Nocturnal Animals, are often confused by fans due to their red hair and big eyes.

But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (05Oct17), Isla admitted that the most awkward occurrence of mistaken identity was when Gaga thought she was Amy.

"I remember one time I was at this fancy Hollywood party, the Vanity Fair (Oscars Party). And I was there, excited, all dressed up, at the bar and schmoozing with showbiz types," she recalled. "And the crowds parted and there was Lady Gaga and she's heading right towards me. And she says, 'Thank you, your performance in American Hustle, Amy, was (amazing)...' And I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it's Lady Gaga I love her so much I don't want to tell her the truth.'"

Accordingly, Isla decided to "gracefully" thank Gaga for her praise. But the moment became even tenser when the 41-year-old spotted Amy arriving at the bash.

"I look over her shoulder and there's Amy Adams walking into the party. So, I'm like, 'There's Isla Fisher,'" the star smiled.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress added that she was also once mistaken for Amy while she was shopping at an Ikea store, and the fans even asked her to perform a song from Amy's 2007 fairy tale flick Enchanted.

To conclude her interview, Isla presented a humorous "public service" announcement clarifying the differences between herself and Amy.

"I am not Amy Adams. Amy Adams and I are completely different people. Let me explain. Amy Adams has auburn red hair, my hair is light auburn red. Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals. Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG," she laughed.