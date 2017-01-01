Michael Fassbender hogs spotlight on karaoke stage

Michael Fassbender can't help but dominate the spotlight whenever he gets the chance to do karaoke.

The actor is known for his serious onscreen portrayals, having starred in movies such as Steve Jobs, 12 Years a Slave, and Alien: Covenant.

But during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night (05Oct17), Michael divulged that he lets loose by singing, and would love to be included in the Carpool Karaoke segment of the late-night talk show one day.

"I like singing. I do actually, yeah. It gets a little ugly, especially if I've had a few drinks - I don't let go of the mic," he smiled. "If I sort of want to sound halfway decent, I'll do some Frank Sinatra, something like that. And if I'm feeling more ambitious, I might try Rihanna. (Like her song) Umbrella."

The 40-year-old has previously shown off his singing chops by giving a rendition of Patsy Cline's song Crazy during an interview on a U.S. talk show in 2016, and was also seen performing an Irish folk song in a behind-the-scenes clip from the filming of period drama The Light Between Oceans.

And Michael already has an idea for a "Michael Buble-esque" Christmas album.

"I was going to release an album called Covered in Love," he joked. "It would be me on a horse in a tuxedo on the cover. I would do everything but in opera style. Starting off with the Scorpions' Wind of Change."

While Michael didn't show off his karaoke skills to host James, he did participate in a segment with animal expert Jack Hanna and fellow guest Ana de Armas on the show. The trio interacted with a handful of exotic animals, and danced with an African grey crowned crane bird.