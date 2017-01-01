Foo Fighters found James Corden's Carpool Karaoke awkward

The Foo Fighters' Carpool Karaoke with James Corden became slightly awkward and "less fun" after several hours of filming.The Learn to Fly rockers took part in the talk show host's famous sketch last month (Sep17), which sees celebrities drive around Los Angeles with James while singing along to either their own hit singles or famous songs.Although the footage went down a hit with fans, the band - made up of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Nate Mendel - has confessed it wasn't as natural as it appeared on screen.“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like, ‘This is halfway.'”Frontman Dave described it as a “little uncomfortable” and while he praised host James’ passion and enthusiasm for music, it didn’t stop the singer from cringing a little while belting out his own tunes.“I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 (in London) but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed,” the musician noted, with Pat chiming in, “Singing other people’s songs would have been easier."And it turns out the band did sing some other songs while in the car, with Dave revealing they covered The Ramones and Rick Astley, but they weren't featured in the finished piece.The Foos have even invited Rick up on stage with them, most recently during their concert at London's The O2 last month when they performed the singer's most famous track, Never Gonna Give You Up.Prior to this 51-year-old Rick joined them in Japan, where Dave introduced him as the band's "new best friend", despite having met just minutes before they graced the stage together.