Audrina Patridge and estranged husband come to terms with marriage split

Audrina Patridge and her estranged husband have settled their differences in court after a fight prompted the reality TV star to seek a restraining order and file for divorce.

The former The Hills star and Corey Bohan split last month (Sep17), and she obtained a temporary restraining order against the BMX dirt bike rider following an allegedly violent argument.

The sudden feud prompted child services to get involved, fearing the couple's one-year-old daughter Kirra was at risk, but according to TMZ, Orange County prosecutors have declined to move forward with charges against Bohan because of a lack of evidence.

Audrina also accused Corey of violating her protective order less than 24 hours after it was granted by allegedly refusing to leave their Irvine, California house when she arrived to pick up some possessions.

But it now appears the former couple has agreed to terms concerning their interactions and how best to co-parent their daughter.

The former couple appeared in court in Orange County on Friday (06Oct17), and announced the drama surrounding the split had been settled.

In her previous divorce papers, Audrina included a copy of her pre-nuptial agreement, which makes it clear she and Bohan each get to keep any assets they had when they entered into the relationship. The contract, signed a month before their November, 2016 wedding, entitles the star to keep the pair's Irvine, California home, which is valued at $1.8 million (£1.33 million). Audrina is seeking primary physical and legal custody of baby Kirra, as well as a ruling preventing Bohan from claiming any spousal support, and from taking their child to his native Australia.