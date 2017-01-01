Emma Stone is the new face of Louis Vuitton - report

Emma Stone has reportedly signed a deal to become the new face of luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

The La La Land star was reportedly in talks with the fashion brand for over a year and has now signed on to represent the company for two years.

According to the New York Post Page Six, the deal is reportedly worth up to $10 million (£7.6 million).

An announcement about the partnership is expected soon.

If the reports are true, Emma follows in the footsteps of Alicia Vikander, Diane Kruger, Uma Thurman, Gisele Bundchen, Scarlett Johansson, and Angelina Jolie, who have all appeared in campaigns for the fashion brand.

Representatives for Stone and the fashion brand have not commented on the new deal.

Reports also suggest Louis Vuitton plumped for Emma having spent three years trying to court her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling to represent the label. "Ryan repeatedly turned Louis Vuitton down because he doesn’t do endorsement deals," a source shared with Page Six.

Emma is currently starring as tennis great Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes and hasn't yet noted whether she plans to continue working out to maintain the new sporty figure she achieved for the role.

She told The Guardian that she changed her shape with "a lot of weightlifting, a lot of protein shakes. I never did it before and I loved it."

And though the extra hours in the gym were demanding at first, she got thoroughly into the challenge.

"For the first three weeks, you hate your life, and I know a lot of people hate exercising. I did. And then after three weeks when you're, 'I can lift this? I can do this?' It just becomes addictive.

"It's just really incredible to feel strong. It feels so good," she added.