Ireland Baldwin raises temperatures in Malibu with nipple-baring photoshoot

Model and actress Ireland Baldwin has posed for a series of sexy photos wearing wet and totally see-through tops on a beach in Malibu, California.

The 21-year-old, has become the latest young star to join the informal 'free the nipple' campaign, which celebrities 'hashtag' when they pose for photos revealing their nipples.

She was caught on camera by editors at TMZ who captured Ireland posing seductively in the sand and on a rock, in a sheer vintage lace dress. She was also spotted in video footage, walking seductively up the beach in another see-through dress, running her hand through her wet, slicked back hair.

Ireland also changed into a tiny white tank top, again with no bra underneath, and a tiny blue thong bikini bottom which showed off both butt cheeks.

The daughter of actors Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin has become more confident with her body ever since her first campaign for clothing company Guess launched in July (17). The company's Chief Executive Officer and company co-founder, Paul Marciano, was thrilled to land the budding star for the job.

"Ireland is (an) absolutely gorgeous girl," he raved as he announced the deal in July. "(She) looks so much like her mom!"

Ireland, though, hopes she won't spend the rest of her life being described as the daughter of the two famous Hollywood stars - something she shared during an interview last month (Sep17).

"The best thing I can say to anyone that thinks they know me or that I have the thought in my head that I’m gonna run on my parents’ coattails to success is that I want to become my own person and I want to do it my own way," she told Mic.

She also admitted that the successes of curvy models like Ashley Graham have inspired her after she worried about not fitting the normal model mould: "I’m much more encouraged than I was before (about modelling), thinking I have to be a size whatever and have blonde, straight hair," she shares. "Now it’s like, 'Embrace who you are!'"