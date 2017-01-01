Cheryl 'hopes TV comeback will boost her confidence'

Cheryl is reportedly hoping her TV comeback will give her a "much-needed confidence boost".

The popstar and her beau, One Direction star Liam Payne, welcomed their first child Bear together in March (17). While the 24-year-old has been busy working on his solo career, Cheryl has only recently returned to the spotlight.

Following appearances for beauty giant L'Oreal Paris, the 34-year-old is rumoured to be returning to The X Factor U.K. alongside Simon Cowell, having previously judged on the show before. It's thought this time she'd act as an extra mentor in one of the later stages of the singing competition.

"Cheryl thought long and hard about returning to the show after Simon first asked her to come back and she eventually decided it was in her best interest given it was The X Factor that turned her into the nation's sweetheart and she needs all the public support she can get right now," a source told Britain's Closer magazine. "She's hoping her appearance on the show will give her a much-needed confidence boost and, as much as she's planning to relaunch her music career, she feels Judges' Houses is a good platform to get herself firmly back in the limelight, without the stress of being on the judging panel."

Her involvement in the U.S. version in 2011 didn't end well, with Cheryl being dropped due to people supposedly struggling to understand her thick accent.

But it seems all is well now, even with Liam - as Simon had helped propel his career with One Direction before the pair allegedly had a falling out when he signed with another label to make his own material.

"Cheryl held out an olive branch and invited him and (Simon's) girlfriend Lauren over for dinner and to meet Bear, and Simon got a chance to talk things through with Liam," the source added.