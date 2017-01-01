James Woods announces retirement from acting

James Woods has announced his retirement from acting.

The Oscar-nominated star, who has appeared in hit films including Casino, The Way We Were and Once Upon a Time in America, revealed his plans to end his illustrious career through his real estate agent, after deciding to sell his one of his luxury properties in the U.S. state of Rhode Island.

Allen Gammons told the Providence Journal on Friday (06Oct17) that the 70-year-old was “retiring from the entertainment industry and seeking to ‘simplify his life’ by selling his many real estate holdings on both coasts.'”

Woods has allegedly re-evaluated his life after the recent deaths of his brother and mother, Gammons told the newspaper, and will be spending his retirement enjoying photography and playing Texas Hold’em poker.

The actor owns four homes in Rhode Island, and the property up for sale in Exeter, which boasts two lakefront houses, is listed for $1.4 million (£1 million).

The controversial actor came under fire last month (Sep17) after criticising the seven-year age gap between romantic leads in Armie Hammer's upcoming film, Call Me by Your Name, on social media.

His inflammatory tweet prompted a response from actress Amber Tamblyn, who alleged that Woods tried to pick her and a friend up when she was 16.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star recalled how the veteran actor reportedly flirted with her and a pal and offered to take them to Las Vegas. "He wanted to take us to Vegas," she wrote on Twitter. "'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said."

Woods shot down the claim as a "lie" in a tweet to one of his followers, but Tamblyn refused to back down, later penning an open letter to the Shark star via Teen Vogue.

The mother-of-one responded to news of Woods' retirement on Friday on social media in a tweet that simply read: "The dethroning continues.”