Brie Larson hopes to smooth road to Hollywood for other women

Brie Larson hopes to use her status within Hollywood to pave the way for other women.

The 28-year-old actress started out her career with roles in films such as 21 Jump Street and Don Jon, but rose to prominence following her performance in 2015's Room, for which she won an Academy Award.

Brie is currently promoting biographical drama The Glass Castle, and while she has plenty of offers coming her way, the star won't ever forget her own struggle to reach the top.

"I think women are really coming into their own, we're louder than ever now, and so I want to be very clear that it wasn't an easy path for me, it was incredibly hard," she told Porter magazine. "And it's still not easy, but I'm used to it being hard and my hope is that I can pave the road a little smoother for the women to come after me."

In addition to making her directorial debut with movie Unicorn Store, Brie is also preparing to take on the part of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Marvel Comics' upcoming live-action film. While Brie is excited to be portraying a superhero on the big screen, she didn't make the commitment lightly.

"I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film and I realised that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest stage possible. I know it's going to make me lose some of the things that I love most about my life, but I think it's worth it," the star shared.

In the comics, Captain Marvel not only has special powers, but has been labelled as a "feminist icon".

And Brie is carefully contemplating how to convey a sense of strength and femininity into the figure.

"Strength doesn't always look like how we think it looks. It doesn't always mean that you are unemotional and kicking ass, that you don't feel fear. I think strength comes from trying, it comes from life experience, it comes from being vulnerable," she added.