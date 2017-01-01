Sofia Vergara documents her mammogram on social media

Sofia Vergara documented her mammogram on social media on Friday (06Oct17) to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The 45-year-old posted a short video on Instagram showing her preparing for the annual check up, and implored women to get themselves checked out.

"You have to do it!!!!" she captioned the clip, which saw her posing in front of a mammography unit wearing a white robe.

The Modern Family star has previously pushed for women to get checked out, and last year (16) posted a mammogram selfie captioned, “It’s that time of the year."

Vergara revealed in 2011 that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28, and had to have her thyroid gland removed. "I was very young, and when they tell you that word, it’s like, ‘What are you talking about?'" the Colombian-born actress told ABC’s Nightline at the time. "You always think, ‘death.’ You don’t - that’s all you think when they tell you that. So it was - it was pretty scary.”

She later confessed that having cancer at such a young age has made her appreciate life even more. "When you are confronted with something dramatic like the word ‘cancer’ you look at what is important to you," the mother-of-one told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2015.

"I was lucky because out of all the cancers, this was one you can remove and treat. It could have been a lot, lot worse. My son (Manolo) was very young so I didn’t mention the word ‘cancer’ to him, because I didn’t want to create any fear or drama," she explained.

Vergara added: "I told him I had to go to the doctor, and because mine was in the thyroid - in the neck - I had to wait for it to heal (after surgery) and have treatment... It’s amazing when you go through something like that - you appreciate what you have and try not to dwell on things you don’t have.”