Cheryl returning to The X Factor

Cheryl has confirmed she will return to British TV talent show The X Factor after a two-year hiatus.

In an official snap released on Friday (06Oct17), the 34-year-old posed alongside head judge Simon Cowell as it was announced she would act as a mentor at the Judges' Houses stage of the programme.

Earlier on Friday, fans of the singer speculated she was going to return to the X Factor after her hairdresser shared a snap on social media of Cheryl at Cowell's mansion in the South of France.

The announcement comes nine years after the former Girls Aloud singer first took up her judging position on The X Factor. She last served as a judge on the talent show in 2015, alongside Cowell, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and singer Rita Ora.

Cheryl's act Reggie 'n' Bollie made it to the final, but lost out to Ora's contestant Louisa Johnson.

The mother-of-one previously won the show with Alexandra Burke in 2008 and Joe McElderry in 2009.

Her return to the spotlight comes just months after she welcomed baby son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne back in March (17). The couple first met when the One Direction singer auditioned for the show when he was just 14, and went on to form the boy band alongside fellow contestants Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

While Cowell enlists the help of Cheryl to help him whittle down his potential contestants, it has been reported that fellow judge Louis Walsh will jet off to Istanbul with Grace Kelly singer Mika. Nicole Scherzinger will be joined by rapper Stormzy, and Sharon Osbourne has children Kelly and Jack helping her in San Francisco, according to the Daily Mail Online.