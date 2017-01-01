Doctor Who became too comfortable for Peter Capaldi

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi opted to hand over the keys to the Tardis when he started to feel too comfortable as the TV Time Lord.

The Scottish actor announced his decision to step down after playing the Doctor for four years in January (17), and he will be replaced by the first female Doctor Who, Jodie Whitaker, at Christmas (17).

Speaking at New York Comic Con last week (ends06Oct17), Capaldi told fans he loved portraying the TV sci-fi hero, but needs a new challenge as an actor.

"It (the role) fills up your life," he said. "You don’t have a second where it’s not about Doctor Who. It’s a nice way to live.

"(But) I really never wanted to get to a place where I knew how to do this because that’s not what being creative is. The actual amount of time we were spending on the show, I realised I was getting the hang of it. And that made me frightened."

And the Scot urged devotees not to expect him to return as a guest, as many past Doctor Whos have done: "I think it’s probably time for me to go," he said, insisting fans are in good hands with Broadchurch star Whitaker.

"She is really great," she said. "You’re coming up on a really nice time. It’s always really wonderful when there’s a transition to a new Doctor."

The history-making transition will air during the Doctor Who Christmas special, which will also screen in theatres.

Capaldi refused to reveal many details, but said, "My doctor is refusing to regenerate. He doesn’t want to turn into someone else. He has to be persuaded to do that. The person to do that is the first Doctor."