Blade Runner sequel under performs as America's new box office champion

The Blade Runner sequel has debuted at number one in America, despite under performing at the box office.

Friday industry estimates suggested director Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 blockbuster would open with $45 million (GBP34 million), but the final results look grim, with the movie landing at number one with less than $31.5 million (GBP24 million).

That means the heavily hyped Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford movie has some way to go before it can recoup its estimated $155 million (GBP119 million) budget.

The stars of the film were still playing pitch men when the film hit cinemas this weekend, with Gosling appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in America on Friday (06Oct17), while Jared Leto, who plays the movie's blind villain Niander Wallace, showed up at a screening in Hollywood on Friday night to watch the film with fans.

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba's new survival thriller The Mountain Between Us opens in second place in North America with a $10.1 million (GBP7.7 million) opening weekend, while the record breaking movie adaptation of writer Stephen King's creepy clown tale It comes in third with $9.65 million (GBP7.4 million), taking it's five-week tally to a very impressive $304.9 million (GBP233.3 million).

Animated movie My Little Pony and the star-studded Kingsman: The Golden Circle round out the new top five, while Tom Cruise's new action film American Made just misses a spot in the top flight at six.

The Lego Ninjago Movie, Victoria & Abdul, Flatliners, and Battle of the Sexes completes the new top 10.