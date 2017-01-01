Jennifer Garner: 'I don't take my work home'

(Cover) - EN Movies - Jennifer Garner insists on keeping her movie roles very separate from her life as a busy mum of three.

The 45-year-old actress, who filed for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck in April (17), plays a single mother in her new movie, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, and even though the role reflects on her life away from the cameras, she refused to take her work home with her.

"Anytime that you're playing someone who is going through something, you have to just figure it out, and you actually - believe it or not - don't use your own life as much as you might think," she told Entertainment Tonight on Friday (06Oct17).

"It really is its own bear to get through. You just get into that place. That's your job, and then you shake it off, because you have to go home and raise your kids. It's just like any other time I do a scene with an emotional place," she added.

Garner also executive produced the movie, and was excited to get the project off the ground: "It was just really exciting getting to be a part of getting this movie made. It's one of those tiny little movies that's an engine that could," she gushed.

Director Emmett Malloy was totally impressed with Garner's performance, and recalled how she injured herself during an emotional scene.

Describing the heartbreaking moment where her character finds out her husband is cheating on her, Malloy told ET the actress really went for it.

"That scene in particular, I know that Jennifer said that she popped a blood vessel. So that kind of sums it up," he said. "She just joined the crew and was really with it, and didn't have a trailer and just sat there every day in that house and did scene after scene."