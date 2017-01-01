Ava DuVernay worries about reactions to A Wrinkle in Time

(Cover) - EN Movies - Ava DuVernay is worried about how her upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time will be received, after choosing to centre her story on a black girl.

The American filmmaker has turned author Madeleine L’Engle’s book into a big screen production, starring the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine. It follows a young girl called Meg Murry, played by Storm Reid, who is sent into space to save her father from the clasps of evil and while there’s great anticipation surrounding the film, DuVernay remains nervous about it – especially as previous adaptations have focused on a white family.

“I love it, but I don’t know how it’s going to be received,” she told guests at the New Yorker Festival over the weekend (07-08Oct17). “I feel something very deep in my gut when Oprah’s voice says, ‘There’s a darkness in the world and the only one who can stop it is…’ smash cut to a black girl. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know if people are going to feel that like I feel that.

Pointing out that the young heroine’s skin colour is not shied away from in the film, making it “front and centre”, the director added, “She is hopping planets and flying and saving the freakin’ world. She’s saving the world. Saving the world from darkness, and in the film darkness is defined as the darkness within us. She’s saving us from ourselves. It’s deep.”

DuVernay herself hasn’t shied away from taking on big projects, with her previous successes including Martin Luther King, Jr. biopic Selma and documentary 13th, based on racial inequality in the United States.

But these aren’t enough to reassure her about A Wrinkle in Time, as she still remains oblivious to what its release holds.

“With The 13th, I was, ‘You know what. I don’t care. This is what I want to put out. If people get it, they get it. If they don’t, I’m onto the next,’” she recalled. “With Selma, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m nervous... But I know that I believe in this. I know that this is a record, and it needs to be there. Some other people are going to get this.’ This, I don’t know.”