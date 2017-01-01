NEWS Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk his most successful UK release Newsdesk Share with :







"Dunkirk", writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan's epic cinematic experience, has now become the filmmaker's most successful release in the United Kingdom, with more than £56.4m at the box office to date, and still counting.



“Dunkirk” shot to the top of the box office in July, with the U.K. scoring the biggest Warner Bros. opening in 2017. It went on to be one of the biggest hits of the crowded summer season and continues to draw audiences the world over, recently topping the $500 million mark in worldwide box office. It is also one of the year’s most critically acclaimed films, earning rapturous praise from critics around the globe.



In making “Dunkirk,” Nolan utilized a mix of IMAX® and 65mm film to capture the action from land, sea and air. Much of the film was also shot on the beaches of Dunkirk, France, where the actual events unfolded.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a film by Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk.” The film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

www.warnerbros.co.uk/Dunkirk



Dunkirk” features an ensemble cast, including Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy.



“Dunkirk” opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

