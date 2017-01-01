Meryl Streep condemns Harvey Weinstein's 'inexcusable' behaviour

Meryl Streep has condemned Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment of female colleagues.

The film producer was terminated from his The Weinstein Company on Sunday (08Oct17) following an expose published by the New York Times that revealed three decades of allegations made against him by several women who claim he made inappropriate advances towards them. It was also claimed that Weinstein's companies paid out thousands of dollars to at least eight women to buy their silence.

Streep, who has worked with Weinstein on movies such as August: Osage County and The Iron Lady, spoke publicly about the scandal for the first time on Monday, releasing a statement to The Huffington Post.

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported," she stated. "The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."

In addition, Streep stressed that Weinstein had never been inappropriate with her during their working relationship and denied any knowledge of his alleged offences.

"One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew," the 68-year-old said. "I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts.

"The behaviour is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."

On Sunday, the board of directors of The Weinstein Company terminated Weinstein's employment, citing "new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days."

Meanwhile, Hollywood's top stars have come under fire for being slow in commenting on the Weinstein scandal. Actresses Lena Dunham and Amber Tamblyn have called out Weinstein's alleged behaviour, though longtime collaborators like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Judi Dench have so far remained silent.