Cara Delevingne's excitable dog crashes her live TV interview

Cara Delevingne's overexcited dog gatecrashed her interview on U.K. TV show This Morning on Monday (09Oct17).

The 25-year-old multi-talented star was on the programme to promote her latest venture, her debut novel Mirror Mirror. As her interview with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby drew to a close, her pooch Leo, who was off screen, heard his master's name and bounded onto the set. Jumping on the sofa as Cara jokingly shrieked, the model-turned-actress explained the two-and-a-half year old's excitable personality by saying: "He's got ADD (attention deficit disorder) like me!"

She then asked Phillip and Holly if she was the only star on the show to bring her dog with her, to which Phillip jokingly admonished her: "You’re the first to do it without telling us you’re bringing a dog!"

And Leo doesn't have a history of good behaviour at big events. Cara also recalled: "When I took him to a Chanel show he took a pee in the middle of the runway."

The canine, a Pomeranian Husky, then started sniffing the carpet, to which Cara laughed: "What’s he doing? He’s going to pop a squat right now!"

Earlier in the interview, Cara opened up about writing her book, explaining she felt she had a "duty" to share a version of her story in a bid to help other teenagers going through similar struggles.

"The things that stick with all of us the most are the darker times, the more traumatic times," she mused. "I didn’t know how to communicate my emotions. I was very ashamed of the way I felt. I had a very privileged upbringing, I was very lucky, I went to an amazing school.

"(But) I had depression and I had moments when I didn’t want to carry on... That’s what I want to be for teenagers, not necessarily a role model, but someone who has been through it and come out the other side.”