Burglars raid Rachel Bilson's home

Rachel Bilson has reportedly become the victim of burglars.



The former The O.C. actress returned to her home on Friday (06Oct17) and reportedly found it ransacked, according to TMZ.



The burglars reportedly entered the property through an unlocked sliding glass door and took between $40,000 (£30,400) and $50,000 (£38,000) worth of designer shoes and accessories.



The burglary news comes days after it was revealed the actress had purchased a $3.25 million (£2.47 million) home in California following her split from Hayden Christensen.



News of the couple's break-up hit headlines last month (Sep17) and sources told Us Weekly magazine the actress had purchased a six-bedroom home in Pasadena. The house, which is known as Ralph's House, was built in 1950.



Bilson's home she shared with Christensen was a four-bedroom house in Sherman Oaks, California.



It is not clear which property was targeted by the burglars.



This isn't the first time Rachel has been the victim of burglars - according to GossipCop.com, the actress has been robbed six times. In 2009, a group of burglars named the Bling Ring stole a total of $350,000 (£266,100) worth of property from her.



“It’s important to detach from material things, but the special, personal things I lost are hard to forget," she told Cosmopolitan magazine after the robbery.



“One of the girls pooped in my house... Not even talking about the Chanel bags, the things that were stolen, this girl pooped in my house," she subsequently told comedienne/TV host Chelsea Handler.



The notorious group also stole from Mischa Barton, Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, and Orlando Bloom.

