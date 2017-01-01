NEWS Julianne Moore and Dame Judi Dench take aim at Harvey Weinstein Newsdesk Share with :







Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's longtime collaborators Dame Judi Dench and Julianne Moore have broken their silence over his alleged sexual misconduct.



The two actresses were criticised early on Monday (09Oct17) for failing to comment on accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by the Weinstein Company boss following a New York Times expose published on Thursday (05Oct17).



Moore even refused to comment on the scandal at the premiere of her new film Wonderstruck at New York's Lincoln Center on Sunday (08Oct17), hours after Weinstein was terminated from his own company.



But now she's speaking out via Twitter, retweeting Mark Ruffalo's comments and adding her own.



The Avengers star wrote: "To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses."



And Moore added: "1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. 2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others."



Judd spoke out as part of the New York Times expose, recalling a breakfast meeting with Weinstein in his hotel suite when he allegedly asked her to massage him and watch him take a shower, and sources claim McGowan is among the women who received a payout from the movie mogul after she complained about his behaviour.



Dame Judi Dench joined another longtime Weinstein collaborator Meryl Streep in releasing a statement on Monday.



The 82-year-old called the allegations against the Hollywood executive "horrifying".



"Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out," the actress said.



Dench has often credited Weinstein for her Hollywood break and won an Academy Award for her performance in his former company Miramax's movie Shakespeare in Love. They most recently teamed up for 2016's Tulip Fever.



Meanwhile, in her statement on Monday, Streep called Weinstein's behaviour "inexcusable".



On Sunday, Weinstein was removed from his film studio in the wake of the allegations



Weinstein has responded to the allegations, revealing he is working with a therapist to address his issues head-on.



"I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” he said in a statement. "Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go."



Other Hollywood names who added their condemnation of Weinstein's alleged behaviour on Monday include actor/director Seth Rogen, Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn, Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn, and writer/producer/director Judd Apatow.

