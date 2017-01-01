Mandy Moore considering adoption with new fiance

Actress and singer Mandy Moore is considering adoption with new fiance Taylor Goldsmith.

The couple became engaged last month (Sep17) and now Mandy is thinking about starting a family with the Dawes rocker.

The childless star, who plays a mother-of-three on hit U.S. TV drama This Is Us, tells news show Extra, "It’s funny, because it (adoption) is something the show obviously really taps into, it's something my guy and I have talked a lot about. Perhaps that's going to be a part of our life at some point.

"Honestly, it’s something we had thought about before finding each other."

One of the children of Moore's TV mum, Rebecca Pearson, is adopted. Her character takes in an African-American child, who is abandoned by his father, after she loses a baby.

The drama on her hit show reached boiling point at the end of the second season's first episode last month (Sep17), when it appeared Milo Ventimiglia's character - Rebecca's husband Jack - lost his life in a house fire.

Mandy turned in an emotional performance outside the charred remains of the place and admits she insisted on not seeing the pad until she shot the scene - so she could really feel what her character was going through.

"I didn't want to look at the house before we shot, so when the cameras rolled, me looking at the house for the first time was when I saw it...," she tells the news outlet. "You can see in the shot I bang on the steering wheel and my wedding ring flew off, I hit the steering wheel so hard. It was kind of crazy."