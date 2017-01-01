Rose McGowan calls for entire Weinstein Company board to resign

Actress Rose McGowan is demanding the immediate resignation of the entire Weinstein Company board following co-founder Harvey Weinstein's termination on Sunday (08Oct17).

Grindhouse star McGowan, 44, is one of the women named in Thursday’s (05Oct17) New York Times expose of Weinstein’s reported sexual misconduct. She is alleged to have received a financial settlement from the disgraced Hollywood mogul Meryl Streep once nicknamed 'God' as a result of his actions towards her.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rose insists officials at the company co-founded by Harvey and his brother Bob, who remains on the board, have not yet taken sufficient steps to address the crisis.

"I'm calling on the board to resign effective immediately, and for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting," she rages.

"Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP (as soon as possible),” she continues. “Hollywood's power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behaviour has not. It is so not a good look.

“In the way-cooler-than-Hollywood world I live and work in, I am actually embarrassed to be associated with it. The men of Hollywood need to know they own no woman."

Besides calling out the bad behaviour of powerful Hollywood men, Rose is imploring women to stand together to effect positive change.

"Free your minds," she urges her fellow actresses. "There are no 'rules' you have to play by. We affect the world's mind because we are creating and disseminating thought propaganda. There is a great responsibility to be better than you have to be.

“Stand for women. Stand for truth. Stop hurting us. Rise."