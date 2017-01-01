Prince Harry launching mental health campaign for British soldiers

Prince Harry is launching a mental health campaign for members of the British Armed Forces.

The royal, who served in the military, is working with officials at the Ministry Defence of London through his Royal Foundation to launch the initiative, and he's determined to help heroes deal with depression and other conditions.

"Quite simply, these men and women are prized assets which need to be continually invested in," he said on Monday (09Oct17). "We surely have to think of them as high-performance athletes, carrying all their kit, equipment and a rifle. Crucially, fighting fitness is not just about physical fitness. It is just as much about mental fitness too."

"The military has faced the challenges of dealing with things like post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression," he added. "But like many of you in this room, I have come to realise that we can all do more to promote the positive management of our mental health and in doing so, help prevent some of these issues before they develop."

The 33-year-old started the Royal Foundation with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry also founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and spoke about how the sporting events have helped injured servicemen and women.

"In many ways I have learned more about the sacrifices our servicemen and women make for us all since I left the army and continued my work with the Invictus Games," he added. "Having a step back from day-to-day army life has allowed me to think carefully about how we prepare, support, and care for those who wear the uniform."

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Catherine are expected to attend an event for World Mental Health Day on Tuesday (10Oct17).