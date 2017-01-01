Dwayne Johnson recruiting talent for Fast and Furious spinoff

(Cover) - EN Movies - Dwayne Johnson is trying to remove bad blood surrounding the Fast and the Furious universe by attempting to recruit fellow castmates for his new spinoff Hobbs.

The Fate of the Furious star, who reportedly feuded with Vin Diesel while making this year's (17) instalment of the supercharged car franchise, attracted the ire of fellow film series star Tyrese Gibson last week (ends06Oct17) when the Hobbs news broke.

Tyrese called Dwayne a "clown" and congratulated him for breaking up the franchise.

And though the former wrestling star has not publicly addressed the feud, he did drop some hints in a workout video he posted on Instagram over the weekend (06-08Oct17) when he said, “Real men work. Big dogs eat. Little crying puppies stay on the porch.”

Also over the weekend, Vin appeared to side with Dwayne, posting an image of the pair starring together in 2011's Fast Five, and suggesting the Fast and the Furious franchise was in need of "maintenance".

Now Dwayne is going all out to try and attract some of his former castmates to sign on for Hobbs by sharing a trailer for the film and a lengthy post on Instagram on Monday (09Oct17).

"Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz," he wrote.

"Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF (Fast and the Furious) cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool."

He added that he planned to use his "spinoff platform" to create "new characters" and concluded his post with the hashtag #CandyAssesNeedNot Apply.