Bella Thorne celebrates birthday with YouTube star Tana Mongeau

Actress/singer Bella Thorne celebrated her 20th birthday by stripping down and locking lips with her girlfriend Tana Mongeau.

The Shake It Up star and Tana sparked dating rumours last month (Sep17) after the actress shared a raunchy image of the pair getting intimate.

"who is shook (sic)?," Bella captioned the snap, in which she was featured grabbing Tana's face as she leaned in to kiss her with tongue.

Tana responded to the post by writing, "me cause i miss u baby (sic)."

And it appears the couple is for real - Bella celebrated her 20th birthday on Sunday (08Oct17) and Tana was on hand for the costume party. In several photos on Instagram, the actress appears as Batman villain Poison Ivy, sporting heavy makeup and breasts covered by glittery body art.

Bella and Tana were also photographed kissing and dancing together.

The two ladies grew close last month after attending the three-day Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas, where Tana lives. The actress' headline-grabbing display with Tana comes just over a year after Bella revealed she is bisexual, and confessed to Harper's Bazaar magazine in April (17), "I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl."

She also recently revealed she has a major crush on singer Camila Cabello.

"I think she's so hot," Bella told StyleCaster. "I just saw her at a party the other night, but she was with a guy, so I wasn't gonna hit on her because she was with a date."

Bella previously dated actors Gregg Sulkin and Tyler Posey, before becoming caught up in a reported love triangle with the Teen Wolf star and singer Charlie Puth last December (16). She also sparked rumours of a romance with reality TV star Scott Disick in May (17), when she attended the Cannes Film Festival with him.