Harvey Weinstein’s name removed from TV show credits

(Cover) - EN Movies - Disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein's name is being removed from the credits of multiple upcoming TV series.

Wednesday’s (11Oct17) episode of reality fashion programme Project Runway, co-produced by The Weinstein Company, will be the first show which will air minus his name.

On Monday (09Oct17), multiple sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that company executives have contacted officials at a number of TV networks giving them permission to remove Harvey's credit from other shows due to air in the near future.

Harvey's name will also be removed from streaming service Amazon's upcoming drama from Silver Linings Playbook writer/director David O. Russell, starring Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro, and Mad Men creator Matt Weiner's new TV series The Romanoffs.

It is unclear how the company’s film division bosses plan to proceed as Weinstein is also credited as a producer on a string of upcoming movies, including The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which screened at last month’s (Sep17) Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and is due for release in November (17).

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s film The Upside and the English language remake of The Untouchables were also produced in part by Harvey Weinstein, as was Artemis Fowl, which is currently in production with Kenneth Branagh as director.

Weinstein was fired by the members of The Weinstein Company board on Sunday (08Oct17) following multiple reports of sexual harassment contained in a damning New York Times story published last week (05Oct17).