Jackie Chan's daughter comes out as a lesbian

Jackie Chan's 18-year-old daughter Etta Ng has come out as a lesbian in a series of empowering posts on Instagram.

Etta, who is estranged from her Rush Hour star parent, took to the social media site to go public with her sexuality and reveal her relationship with social media influencer Andi Autumn.

Sharing a picture of herself standing in front of a rainbow background, Etta wrote: "#lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous."

She then shared another snap of herself, and admitted she had been blown away by the support from fans following her coming out.

"I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way," she wrote. "I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock.

"I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I’ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance … #loveislove #lovewins #lovealwayswins … #love #support … #queer #gay #gaygram #loveyourself #advocacy."

Andi then had her say on Instagram, telling her followers: "I’ve never met anyone like @stolenmilktea. She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head. No judgements, just understanding. Everything was against us. We’ve been pushed down again and again but its worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side. skip past all of the difficulties we’ve had this year, we are finally heading in the right direction, we have a path.

"We’ve encountered a lot of discrimination from family, friends, and the Hong Kong society. We are living in such an international city and yet so many people have their minds closed off. But none of it matters when I know every morning your going to be next to me. I love you."

Etta is the daughter of Jackie and Elaine Ng Yi-Lei, who fell pregnant when the actor had an extra-marital affair with her. Elaine decided she would take care of her little girl without Jackie, with Etta previously revealing she has no relationship with her famous father.

"He is my biological father but he is not in my life," she has said in the past. "He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father."

Jackie is also father to son Jaycee Chan with wife Joan Lin.