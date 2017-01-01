Sylvester Stallone to produce and direct Creed 2

(Cover) - EN Movies - Sylvester Stallone has signed on to produce and direct a follow-up to writer/director Ryan Coogler's Creed movie.

The movie will be a sequel to the 2015 Rocky spin-off directed by Coogler, which starred Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Johnson Creed, the son of champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), with Stallone reprising the role of Rocky Balboa from the famous boxing film series.

Stallone, who previously teased the possibility of a sequel on social media, has confirmed he will be helming the film - not Coogler who is currently in post-production on Marvel movie Black Panther, in an Instagram post uploaded on Monday (09Oct17).

"Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year (sic) ... One more Round!" he wrote alongside a snap of him posing alongside Jordan, adding the hashtags "#Creed 2 #mgm #fighting #workout #exercise #boxing".

In September, Stallone shared a photo of a shirtless Jordan in the gym with the caption, "Getting stronger!!! 2018". And in July, he shared a photo of his notebook which he claimed contained a completed draft of the script for the Creed sequel, hinting that the movie may see the return of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the Soviet Union boxer from 1985's Rocky IV.

Jordan, who is starring in Coogler's superhero movie as supervillain Erik Killmonger, marking his third collaboration with the director, has previously stated he was unsure whether he would film a Creed sequel without him.

“I trusted my career with Ryan and it’s one of those things where, the world that he recreated and added on to with Creed is truly special, so I can’t imagine that world without Coog doing it," he explained to British newspaper The Independent.

Coogler's Creed grossed a worldwide total of $173.6 million (£134 million), against a budget of $35 million (£27 million). While the director and Jordan were overlooked during awards season, Stallone was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, his first Oscar nomination since the original Rocky film, and won the Golden Globe in the same category.

MGM executives have remained tight-lipped over the project and maintain that it still remains in development.