Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won't buy their children Christmas gifts

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won't be buying Christmas presents for their children this year.

The couple are parents to three-year-old daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, who turns one in November (17). Despite being Hollywood superstars who could afford to buy anything for their offspring, Ashton and Mila made a deal last year not to lavish gifts on their kids, and that's the deal this year too.

"So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids," Mila told Entertainment Tonight. "We're instituting it this year because when the kids are (younger than) one, it doesn't really matter.

"Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything - it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff."

In addition to abiding by their no-present rule for Christmas, Mila and Ashton have also asked their parents to stick to buying just one gift for each child.

"Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet (or) whatever you want,'" Mila added. "That's our new tradition."

Mila is currently gearing up for the release of her new holiday comedy, A Bad Moms Christmas. Growing up in Soviet Union-era Ukraine, Mila's own Christmases were somewhat subdued, and that's contributed to motivating her to make holidays a special family experience.

"Whether it's Easter, which we've now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn't matter," she smiled. "It's all family time, but having kids, we're building up our own little versions of tradition."