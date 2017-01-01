Jennifer Lawrence 'deeply disturbed' by Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations

Jennifer Lawrence has been left "deeply disturbed" by allegations of sexual abuse made against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The 27-year-old actress won an Oscar in 2013 for her role in the movie Silver Linings Playbook, which was produced by The Weinstein Company. In a statement following claims that the producer allegedly sexually harassed multiple women over a three-decade period, Jennifer told Variety magazine: "I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behaviour. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting."

She also joined the stars praising the alleged victims for coming forward with their accusations, adding: "My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward."

Jennifer is the latest famous face to publicly denounce Weinstein following the claims made against him. Girls star Lena Dunham penned an op ed for the New York Times in which she asked more famous male actors to publicly slam Weinstein, writing: "Why the deafening silence, particularly from the industry’s men, when one of our own is outed as having a nasty taste for humiliating and traumatising women?"

The timing may have been coincidental, but shortly after Lena's op ed went public, George Clooney came forward to denounce Weinstein in his own statement to Variety: "The part we’re hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn’t hear anything about that and I don’t know anyone that did. That’s a whole other level and there’s no way you can reconcile that. There’s nothing to say except that it’s indefensible."

George added that he has been friendly with Weinstein for the past 20 years, and has never seen any of the alleged behavioural accusations made towards the producer.

"I’ve known Harvey for twenty years. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behaviour - ever," he said.

However, the father-of-two added he would like to encourage anyone else with similar accusations about Weinstein or anyone else in the industry not to be afraid in coming forward with their stories.

“Maybe that’s what good will come out of this: that not just in Hollywood, although Hollywood is now the focus, but in all of these cases the victims will feel that they will be listened to, and that they don’t need to be afraid,” he concluded.