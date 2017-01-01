Carrie Fisher makes haunting last Star Wars appearance in The Last Jedi trailer

(Cover) - EN Movies - Late actress Carrie Fisher takes on a starring role in the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The latest instalment of the mega-successful sci-fi franchise was still in production when Carrie died suddenly in December (16) aged 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest. And although she’d finished the main shoot, Carrie had yet to film the reshoots.

On Monday (09Oct17) the trailer for the eighth Star Wars film was finally released, much to the delight of fans around the world.

In the clip, Carrie, who had been playing Leia since the 1977 original, is seen looking troubled as the voice-over from her on-screen son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) suggests he’s going to blow up her ship.

“Let the past die,” Kylo declares. “Kill it, if you have to.”

Kylo and Daisy Ridley’s Rey are the main focus of the two-and-a-half minute clip, with the film tackling the next chapter of Rey’s epic journey.

Co-stars John Boyega and Mark Hamill also appear in the trailer, which quickly began trending worldwide on Twitter following its release.

The artwork for the film, which hits cinemas from 13 December, has also been revealed, with director Rian Johnson explaining on Twitter's #WhatsHappening show why he put Carrie front and centre of the poster.

"The tricky thing with a poster like this is when you have to fit this many folks on it. How do you do that in a way that is elegant?" he mused. "I wanted her (Carrie) to just look fabulous in this movie."

Original cast member Mark, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, recently explained how his late friend was meant to have a central role in 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX.

"You’re going to really love her in (The Last Jedi)," he said at New York Comic Con. "I know they’re going to try and find a way to close her story in (Episode) nine that gives her the respect she deserves, because (Han Solo) was more prominent in seven, Luke’s a little more prominent in eight, and certainly Leia was meant to be more prominent in nine.”