Rosie O'Donnell: 'My ex tried to kill herself when we were married'

Rosie O'Donnell's tragic ex-wife attempted suicide when she was married to the actress.

Michelle Rounds, who split from Rosie in 2014, took her own life at her home on 11 September (17) after reportedly battling mental health issues for years, and now her former wife has revealed Rounds attempted suicide shortly after they separated.

"It was not the first time (she tried to kill herself)," O'Donnell tells news show Extra. "There was a time in September, 2015. You think love has the answer. But mental illness has no say."

Rosie and Michelle, who was 46 when she died, started dating in 2011 and they wed in June, 2012. Rosie filed for divorce in February, 2015, claiming their relationship was irretrievably broken.

In a statement following her ex-wife's death, Rosie wrote: "I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child."

Meanwhile, to mark World Mental Health Day, the A League of Their Own star has revealed she has been battling a serious depression ever since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.

"I suffer from major depressive disorder," she tells Extra. "In '99, after Columbine, I went on medication and I've been on it ever since. For me, it works in my life. For me, it's been a life jacket at times when I felt like swimming down, so for me, it’s something that we have to take the stigma away from."