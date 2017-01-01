Josh Gad forever grateful to Frozen co-star for hurricane help

Josh Gad has heaped praise on his Frozen co-star Kristen Bell for making sure his family members were safe as Hurricane Irma hit Florida last month (Sep17).

Gad called Bell for help when he learned she had been left stranded in Orlando and asked her if she could keep an eye on his relatives nearby.

She did much more than that - and arranged rooms and suites for Josh's family members at the top hotel she was using as shelter from the storm.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (10Oct17), Gad revealed Bell stepped up when his plans to rescue his folks backfired.

"My entire family lives in South Florida, so I sent them all to my brother’s place in Tampa," Gad said. "Then the hurricane veered west to Tampa and I had to get them out and had nowhere to send them, so I immediately started calling everybody I know.

"I was like, 'Wait, Kristen is in DisneyWorld and she’s got all of her cast and crew because she’s shooting a film there'. So, I called her up and said, 'Is there any way you could find some rooms for my family?'

"She literally said these words: 'Even if I have to share my room with your entire family, I will make sure they are safe'."

Gad revealed that Bell found shelter for his parents, brothers and stepsister, who were all thrilled to hang out with the actress: "They were so excited," he added.

Josh previously took to Instagram and posted a picture of Kristen with his parents. He called the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress an angel for helping them find shelter as the hurricane approached.

"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," he wrote. "They don't make them like this girl... You are truly an angel sent from above."

The 37-year-old actress was in Orlando filming her new movie Like Father and explained the film's cast and crew "didn't have the option to leave."