Harvey Weinstein’s wife leaving him after 'unforgivable actions'

Georgina Chapman, the wife of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, has left her husband as more woman come forward with allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against him.

The Marchesa designer, who is the mother of Weinstein's two youngest children, has decided to leave him as he reportedly seeks help for sex addiction at a rehab in Europe.

In a statement released to People magazine, the 41-year-old made it clear her children are her first priority amid the sex scandal swirling around her husband.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman, who married Weinstein in 2007, said. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

The news comes following two bombshell exposes in the Times and New Yorker that detail three decades of allegations made against Weinstein by several women, who claim he made inappropriate advances towards them.

They include Ashley Judd and Italian actress Asia Argento, who claims Weinstein forced himself on her during a hotel room meeting in France 20 years ago.

A string of high profile stars, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have since come forward with their own stories of Weinstein's misconduct.

On Sunday (08Oct17), the 65-year-old was terminated from The Weinstein Company, the top film production firm he set up with his brother Bob.

New reports suggest Weinstein jetted off to Europe on Tuesday (10Oct17) to seek treatment for sex addiction at an unnamed rehab facility.