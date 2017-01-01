Miley Cyrus left red-faced after The Voice hit and run

Miley Cyrus was involved in a hit and run on the set of U.S. TV talent show The Voice, after backing her car into the sound trailer.

The Wrecking Ball singer has been involved in her fair share of fender benders over the years. And recalling the most recent during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday night (10Oct17), Miley told host James Corden that she attempted to keep it on the down low.

"The most recent was a pretty good one," Miley said of the accident. "I was at The Voice set and I was the last one to leave, and I backed my car into the sound trailer. But I didn't tell anyone, I just left. So I did a hit and run."

However, her attempt to distance herself from the crash failed as the accident shattered her window and meant she had to get a rental car. She then called her manager to ask to have a new parking spot further away from the set, before coming clean about the prang to fellow judges Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

"So I didn't tell them (about the accident), I show up in my rental car, and then I go and tell Adam and Blake," she laughed. "I'm like, 'You're not going to believe what I did last night. I totally f**king wrecked The Voice sound trailer!' But I was mic'd! So the sound people knew it was me. I told on myself, even though I went through all the craziness to not get busted."

Miley has hit headlines for various reasons over the years. One of her most attention-grabbing situations came when she twerked up against then-married Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, but the headlines that incident led to inspired Miley to do something more with her life.

"(That situation) led me to being the activist I am now, because I realised if that many people were gonna talk about something that I did or something that I do, then I should make it a good thing," she explained. "I should make it something that can change people's lives, rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people."

Miley is also now happier than ever in her personal life and made an appearance with fiance Liam Hemsworth on the red carpet at the Thor: Ragnarok Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night (10Oct17).