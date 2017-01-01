Cate Blanchett and Mark Ruffalo slam Harvey Weinstein at Thor: Ragnarok premiere

Cate Blanchett called for men who abuse their power to be "held to account" as she slammed disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday night (10Oct17) at the premiere of her new Marvel movie.

The Thor: Ragnarok star and her co-star Mark Ruffalo added their voices to the chorus of Hollywood stars who have spoken out against the movie executive, following two bombshell exposes in the New York Times and New Yorker detailing three decades of allegations of sexual abuse made him by several women.

Both stars have previously released statements and took to social media respectively to slam the alleged actions of the award-winning Hollywood producer.

And they reiterated their unequivocal stances at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly-anticipated third instalment in the Thor franchise.

“Any male who's in a position of authority or power, you know, whether he be a film producer or the President of the United States who thinks it’s his prerogative to sexually intimidate or abuse women that they come into contact with, whether in the workplace or otherwise, they need to be held to account,” Cate explained to Entertainment Tonight as she discussed the producer, who she worked with on films including Carol and The Aviator, for which she won the best supporting actress Oscar in 2005.

Meanwhile, Spotlight actor Mark dubbed the producer's actions a "sickness" and urged Harvey to get help. He also encouraged other men in similar positions to stop their "horrible" behaviours.

“Just stop it! It’s horrible. And actors are vulnerable. We want to please people, and we want to break into this business. We all know how hard it is, so we're easy to take advantage of," he sighed. "And so you know I hope that this is the beginning of the end of this stuff. I hope the next time a producer or someone in power thinks they’re gonna, you know, be abusive, they think twice.”

On Tuesday, Harvey's wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she is leaving her husband due to his "unforgivable actions" as more actresses came forward with serious allegations against him.

The producer has reportedly flown to Europe to seek treatment for sex addiction at an unnamed rehab facility. He was fired from the film company he co-founded with his brother Bob, The Weinstein Company, on Monday.