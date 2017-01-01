Audrina Patridge reaches custody agreement with estranged husband

Audrina Patridge will retain custody of her 15-month-old daughter after her bitter divorce battle with Corey Bohan.

The 32-year-old actress and TV personality split with Corey, 35, last month (Sep17), and she obtained a temporary restraining order against the BMX biking star following an argument that allegedly turned violent.

Orange County, California prosecutors declined to bring charges against Bohan citing a lack of evidence.

Fearing the couple's infant daughter Kirra Max was at risk, child services officials became involved, but the couple settled their differences in court last week (end08Oct17).

According to court documents obtained by U.S. website The Blast, Audrina has been granted full custody of Kirra, although Corey is allowed visitation.

Officers from the Irvine Police Department will oversee the transfer of Kirra from Audrina's custody into Corey's and the couple have signed up to TalkingParents, a service that keeps records for parents involved in litigation.

The former The Hills star has also been awarded custody of the couple's Yorkshire Terrier, Lady. Corey has also agreed to move out of their family home but Audrina must pay $35,000 (£26,500) to reimburse her ex for the cost of recent home improvements.

The couple only wed in November 2016, but their marriage turned sour after less than a year. Before they tied the knot the couple signed a pre-nuptial agreement ensuring they could keep any assets they possessed before entering into the relationship.

In the midst of her bitter divorce battle, the star posted a video clip of herself and her daughter on Instagram and thanked fans for their messages of support.

"I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok xoxo," she captioned the video.

Last month (Sep17) a spokesperson for the star told Us Weekly that she was focusing on rebuilding her life with her daughter after the break-up of her marriage.

"Audrina's number one priority is her daughter right now," her representative said. "She just needs privacy at this time."