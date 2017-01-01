Adam Sandler: 'Failure can be selfish'

(Cover) - EN Movies - Adam Sandler has come to the realisation that a lot of his failure moments are “selfish”.

The comedy actor had a run of box office hits in the ‘90s, including The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, and Happy Gilmore.

However, the 51-year-old has also had his fair share of flops, which led many to write his career off in recent years. Adam has managed to brush the criticism off though, and insists he’s found ways to get over the unflattering comments made about him.

“The thing with failure is you get past it and realise a lot of your failure moments are selfish,” he mused to Britain's Metro newspaper. “And it’s time to move on and it dissolves and goes away.

“The older I get, the better I am with this failure stuff and hearing negative s**t.”

Adam is back on the big screen with new flick The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which boasts an all-star cast of Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, and Emma Thompson.

It tells the story of an estranged family who gets together to celebrate the work of their artist father, and while it was well received when it premiered at Cannes in May (17), Adam admits he found it hard to enjoy the evening.

“It was a wonderful night and people really connected with it in the audience, and we were as high as it gets,” he recalled. “And even with that night, my brain goes in and out of happiness and death moments in my head. I don’t know what the hell I dwell on but I can’t stay that happy.”

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) hits cinemas on 13 October.