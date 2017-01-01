Harvey Weinstein 'encouraged' his wife to leave him

Harvey Weinstein reportedly "encouraged" his wife Georgina Chapman to follow her heart as she took the decision to end their marriage.

The film producer is currently at the centre of a scandal regarding allegations made by multiple actresses accusing him of sexual assault following articles in the New York Times last week (ends08Oct17) and the New Yorker, which exposed three decades' worth of alleged abuse and harassment claims.

Designer Chapman, who helms fashion house Marchesa and has two children with Weinstein, announced she is leaving her husband on Tuesday, adding that her "heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions".

The movie mogul himself has now addressed their split in a statement, in which he claims he is fully behind her choice to part ways.

"I support her decision, I am in counselling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild," the 65-year-old explains.

"Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother Bob, on Monday and is rumoured to have travelled to Europe to seek rehab treatment for sex addiction. He apologised for particular aspects of his behaviour, though denies accusations of sexual assault or rape.

High profile women are sharing their experiences with the producer, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who recalled how Weinstein placed his hands on her and suggested they go to his hotel room for a massage when she was 22 years old and starring in his movie Emma.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” shared the 45-year-old actress, whose turn in Weinstein's 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love earned her an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.