Alyssa Milano kept her silence over Weinstein scandal due to Georgina Chapman friendship

Actress Alyssa Milano was hesitant to condemn movie producer Harvey Weinstein for his decades of sexual abuse and harassment because of her friendship with his newly-estranged wife Georgina Chapman.

The disgraced Hollywood executive hit headlines last week (ends06Oct17)) when a New York Times article detailing his inappropriate behaviour was published. A subsequent New Yorker article also features interviews with women who allege Weinstein sexually abused them.

Many celebrities, including George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence have spoken out against the allegations, but Milano explains she remained silent at first out of respect for Chapman and the former couple's small children.

On Wednesday, hours after Chapman revealed she had left her husband, the actress broke her silence, praising the accusers for coming forward and telling their stories on her website.

Revealing the allegations against her friend's husband have left her sick and angry, she wrote: "In any - and every - profession, women are continuously mistreated. This is not an uncommon occurrence. This is a sick culture. Men like Harvey Weinstein are around every corner. Men who undermine women and their strength, ability and intelligence exist everywhere..."

"Even with these strong feelings... this statement is complicated for me for personal reasons," she adds. "Harvey has a wife, who I have had the privilege of working with for the last 5 (sic) years on Project Runway All Stars. Georgina Chapman is my friend. She is one of the most special humans I have ever met. Harvey and Georgina also have two very young children who my children have known their entire lives.

"It is because of my love for Georgina, India and Dashiell that I haven't publicly commented on this until now. Please don't confuse my silence for anything other than respect for a dear friend and her beautiful children. And please know that I fight for women's rights every day...

"Sexual harassment and assault in the workplace are not just about Harvey Weinstein. We must change things in general. We must do better for women everywhere."

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, the production firm co-founded with his brother Bob, on Sunday (08Oct17), and reports suggest he has jetted off to Europe to seek rehab treatment for his alleged sex addiction.