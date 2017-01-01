NEWS Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs split, call off engagement Newsdesk Share with :







Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly split.



The Twilight actor started dating the singer, real name Tahliah Barnett, in September 2014, and they got engaged seven months later. However, after growing apart over recent months, Robert is said to have called time on his relationship with Tahliah.



"They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there.



"It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple."



Rumours about the status of their relationship had been sparked last month (Sep17), when Tahliah was seen out and about without her engagement ring. She was also pictured in Ibiza with male model Brieuc Breitenstein just weeks before.



Despite the reported split, Robert certainly has a lot to keep him busy in the coming months. He's currently working on sci-fi flick High Life, and has another three movies in the pipeline.



Tahliah is also being kept occupied with her work, as she is currently recording her second album.



The former couple's break-up comes just months after Robert opened up about how difficult the attention from fans makes it to protect a relationship. Shortly after news of their romance went public, Tahliah became the victim of racist attacks from online trolls, which then prompted the pair to stay under the radar as much as possible.



"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world," he explained to U.S. radio host Howard Stern, "because you want to be able to do that (show public displays of affection), but to get kind of stuck in a position where, like, you have to make the decision... 'Do you want to let, kind of, crazy people in', because for whatever reason with Twilight, there's, like, a crack troop of crazies who think every decision you're making is creating some kind of conspiracy.



"And so you kind of think, 'To protect it, I want to create a big boundary between it', but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship."

