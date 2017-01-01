NEWS Blade Runner 2049 lands on top of UK box-office chart Newsdesk Share with :







Blade Runner 2049 – Ryan Gosling stars as a young LAPD blade runner on the trail of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who has been missing for 30 years – since the events in Ridley Scott’s original Blade Runner (1982). This new movie is a visionary sci-fi thriller in its own right, directed by Denis Villeneuve.



Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Stylish comedy-adventure created by Matthew Vaughn, in which the Kingsman agents team up with their US counterparts to combat a shared threat. All-star cast includes Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Sir Elton John.



It – The global horror phenomenon continues its fantastic run, now 5 weeks in the UK top 3. Inspired by Stephen King’s scary novel, It stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the clown, an evil manifestation of children’s darkest fears.



The Mountain Between Us – Kate Winslet and Idris Elba play the two passengers who survive a plane crash in snowy mountains and set off across the treacherous wilderness when they realise help is not coming.



Victoria & Abdul – Judi Dench and Ali Fazal star as Queen Victoria and her clerk, Abdul Karim, in Stephen Frears’s film about an unlikely royal friendship. Also stars Eddie Izzard, Michael Gambon and Olivia Williams.



Goodbye Christopher Robin – Simon Curtis’s moving drama explores the family relationships between writer AA Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), his wife (Margot Robbie) and their son, CR Milne, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Stephen Campbell Moore plays the great illustrator, Ernest Shepherd.



Norma – New production of Bellini’s operatic masterpiece, set in a Druid forest where ancient rituals rule.



Flatliners – Cutting-edge version of the sci-fi horror, in which 5 medical students run risk-laden experiments to experience the after-life. Stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna, James Norton and Kiefer Sutherland.



Home Again – Reece Witherspoon stars as single mum, Alice, whose life (and home) changes dramatically when she takes in three young men. Romcom’s cast also includes Michael Sheen and Lake Bell.



The Emoji Movie – 10 weeks in the top 10 for this animated adventure set inside a smartphone, with the voices of Sir Patrick Stewart, James Corden, Anna Faris, Christina Aguilera and Tony Leondis who is also the film’s writer/director.



