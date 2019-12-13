Gal Gadot eyeing lead role in revenge thriller Ruin

(Cover) - EN Movies - Gal Gadot is in talks to star in upcoming independent revenge thriller Ruin.

The Israeli-born actress has risen to prominence since landing the role of Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a part which she reprised in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman movie.

But before Gadot starts work on the confirmed sequel to the DC Comics superhero flick, it appears the star will take on a key character in Justin Kurzel's next film.

According to Deadline, Gadot is in negotiations to take on a part in the "gritty period" drama, which is set in post-WWII Germany and follows a nameless ex-Nazi captain. Scripted by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, the story is reported to be in the style of movies such as Inglorious Basterds and Fury, and tells of how the captain seeks atonement for his crimes during the war by hunting down the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad.

It remains unclear what role Gadot may take in the film, and no other casting announcements have been made as yet. However, Wonder Woman 2 is expected to start shooting during the summer of 2018, and be released on 13 December 2019, so it is likely the Ruin shoot would take place before then.

Gadot will next be seen as the Amazonian warrior in Justice League, which is slated to hit cinemas from 17 November (17). The 32-year-old also recently signed on to star in Kornel Mundruczo's underwater thriller Deeper, which also features Bradley Cooper, and tells the story of a former astronaut who goes on a deep-sea dive mission.

Meanwhile, Ruin will mark Kurzel's next major film. The Australian director's 2015 adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, and he also helmed 2016's Assassin's Creed, based on the video game franchise of the same name.