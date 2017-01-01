Shannen Doherty shares chemotherapy snap for cancer awareness

Actress Shannen Doherty has shared an emotional photo of one of her first chemotherapy sessions to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday (12Oct17) to post an image of herself in tears following the extensive hair loss she suffered as she underwent treatment for the illness.

Doherty, who was diagnosed in August, 2015 and went into remission in April (17), detailed her ordeal in the picture's caption.

"This image is so personal to me," she wrote. "I had started chemo. Was using a cold cap (device designed to reduce hair loss) in hope to not lose my hair (sic). End result was clumps in my hands. I was sick, felt like I was losing myself. Gained people and lost people. Got weak and got strong. Felt ugly and yet more beautiful inside than I had ever felt before. I remember this like it was yesterday, like it was a minute ago."

The 46-year-old also recalled the various stages she struggled through while battling the disease, and noted that even though she's gotten through the difficult experience, it still affects her to this day.

She added, "Cancer has so many phases. Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission. Even then, the phases keep coming. Cancer is with you forever. Those who have experienced it know that even after you've kicked its a**, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go thru (sic) the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live live. #cancer #cancerslayer."

Doherty frequently shared candid updates about her progress and struggles via social media during her cancer fight. Her openness garnered tremendous online support from fans and celebrity friends alike.