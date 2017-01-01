Beetlejuice 2 moving forward with fresh writer

(Cover) - EN Movies - The long delayed sequel to cult classic Beetlejuice is advancing with a new screenwriter.

Deadline.com reports Rememory writer Mike Vukadinovich has been tapped to pen the script for the follow-up to director Tim Burton's original 1988 supernatural comedy film, which starred Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton as the titular ghost character.

Vukadinovich is rumoured to be writing the screenplay for Warner Bros. with the expectation that Burton will return to direct and Keaton will reprise his lead role.

Official deals for the Beetlejuice follow-up have yet to be made with the filmmaker and his leading man, who are currently shooting the live-action remake of Dumbo for Disney, although both parties have expressed their interest in the project in the past.

Seth Grahame-Smith, who wrote the first draft of the Beetlejuice 2 script, and David Katzenberg of KatzSmith Productions have signed on to produce the sequel. As yet, no production dates have been set for the project, which has been gestating since 2013.

Director Tim made it clear in the past he will not move forward with Beetlejuice 2 until the storyline is absolutely perfect.

"It's something that I really would like to do in the right circumstances, but it's one of those films where it has to be right," he said during a press junket for his movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children last year (16). "It's not a kind of a movie that cries out (for a sequel), it's not the Beetlejuice trilogy. So it's something that if the elements are right - because I do love the character and Michael's amazing as that character, so yeah we'll see. But there's nothing concrete yet."

Stranger Things actress Winona also recently voiced her interest in rehashing her haunted teenage character Lydia Deetz for the follow-up, telling WENN: "If it all comes together and if the script (for the sequel) is great and Michael and Tim are involved (I'm in)... but I really don't know at this point."