Gerard Butler keen to remake The Music Man

Action man Gerard Butler would love to tackle a modern remake of hit movie musical The Music Man.

The Olympus Has Fallen star has always been a big fan of the 1962 film, starring Robert Preston and Shirley Jones, and although he is interested in possibly making his Broadway debut with a revival of the original Meredith Willson play, he is even more eager to take it to the big screen.

"It's a favourite movie of mine and my manager's and we often talk about it, because it's an old movie but it's a fresh story, and it's so entertaining and heartwarming," he shared on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

"I actually wouldn't mind doing the movie version of it, at some point..."

If Gerard ever does realise his dream of revamping The Music Man, about a traveling conman who risks being caught after falling in love, it wouldn't be the first project to feature him belting out a song.

He previously impressed fans by showing off his vocals in the 2004 film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera - although even his own agent was stunned by his unexpected singing talent.

"To be honest, me singing in Phantom was a surprise," the Scottish actor smiled. "I didn't go for it (the role), I was approached. Even my agent said, 'Gerry? Sing? I don't know, maybe!' But once I had the opportunity I knew I could give everything to it, and since then I've always kinda thought, somewhere along the line (I'd do more musicals)."