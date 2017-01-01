Jason Momoa apologises for 'tasteless' rape joke

Jason Momoa has apologised for a "tasteless" joke he made about rape in 2011.

As rumours of sexual harassment and abuse continue to swirl in Hollywood, with movie producer Harvey Weinstein facing legions of allegations from a group of high-profile women, a clip of Jason speaking at a Game of Thrones panel at a San Diego Comic-Con event has gone viral.

In the clip, Jason was heard referring to his character Khal Drogo's brutish behaviour as he joked about getting to "rape beautiful women" on television.

"But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone's tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women," he said.

After the unearthed clip made the rounds again on Thursday, Jason took to his Instagram page to apologise to his followers for the controversial comments.

"I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry," he wrote. "I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won't take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first-hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.

"I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologise with a heavy heart for the words I said. All apologies, Jason."

The San Diego Comic-Con event wasn't the only time Jason had spoken about rape in relation to Game of Thrones. Also in 2011, he told the New York Post of one scene: "Yeah, I'm raping Emilia (Clarke). I love her, but I'm hurting her and she's crying. We could have made it longer, but you get the idea. I'm not a rapist. I prefer my women to enjoy sex."