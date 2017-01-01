Oliver Stone pulls out of Harvey Weinstein project after first 'defending' disgraced producer

Oliver Stone has pulled out of a planned Weinstein Company produced TV show after learning the true extent of the claims against Harvey Weinstein.

Disgraced movie mogul Weinstein hasn’t been out of the news since allegations surfaced about his alleged predatory behaviour towards young actresses and journalists, with a long list of women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment and even rape.

It was announced in July (17) that Stone was scheduled to work with The Weinstein Company, set up by Harvey and his brother Bob, on drama series Guantanamo, and after first defending Weinstein, Stone has since backtracked, stating he now refuses to work with him.

“I’ve been travelling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times,” the three-times Oscar winner wrote on Facebook.

“After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape. I’ll therefore recuse myself from the “Guantanamo” series as long as the Weinstein Company is involved.”

The comments come after Stone said Weinstein shouldn’t be condemned by “a vigilante system”, and that people should refrain from passing judgement until the case goes to trial.

“It’s not easy what he’s going through, either,” he said at the Busan International Film Festival, in South Korea. “He was a rival and I never did business with him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So I’m not going to comment on that. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”

Authorities in New York and London are currently looking into the allegations against Weinstein.

Actresses Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie are among the many women that have come forward to state they’ve been sexually harassed by the powerful movie producer.